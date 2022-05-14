Pfizer/BioNTech to delay EU vaccine deliveries as bloc seeks updated COVID shots
- Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) announced an agreement with the European Commission on Friday to push back their originally contracted timeline for COVID-19 vaccine shipments as the 27-member bloc prepares to introduce variant adapted vaccines.
- Accordingly, the parties have amended their previously agreed delivery timelines pushing back the shipments scheduled for June – August 2022 to September through 4Q 2022.
- The amendment will allow member states to ensure access to vaccines when they require them – “including future variant adapted vaccines if authorized,” The European Commission said in a statement.
- “This flexibility will be welcome news for our Member States, as this amendment meets legitimate concerns on matching supply and demand, whilst ensuring security of vaccine supply if and when this is needed later in the year,” EU health commissioner Stella Kyriakides said.
- The change in delivery schedule will have no impact on the 2022 revenue guidance or the full year vaccine deliveries to the region, Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX) said.
- With its 1Q 2022 financials this month, Pfizer (PFE) kept its revenue outlook for the COVID-19 vaccine unchanged at ~$32B.