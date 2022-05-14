Starboard Value adds LivePerson, reduced stakes in Corteva, ups position in GoDaddyy

May 14, 2022 3:06 PM ETACIW, ON, CTVA, WTW, CYXT, GDDY, KSS, HUM, MRCY, LPSNBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Jeffrey Smith's Starboard Value fund notable buy includes in LivePerson (LPSN) with 6.41M shares, Mercury Systems (MRCY) with 3.58M shares, Humana (HUM) with 0.97M and Kohl's (KSS), according to its 13F filing.
  • Notable increased position includes in GoDaddyy (GDDY), Cyxtera (CYXT), Willis Towers Watson (WTW).
  • Notable reduced stakes include in Corteva (CTVA), ON Semiconductor (ON) and ACI Worldwide (ACIW).
  • Starboard had 88 new buys, exited 54 positions, added stake in 8 holdings, reduced stake in 67 holdings in the first quarter of 2022.
