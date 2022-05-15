Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) may be a potential acquisition candidate in the biotech space following Pfizer (PFE)'s deal to acquire Biohaven Pharmaceutical for about $11.6 billion, according to a Wedbush analyst.

"In light of Pfizer’s $12 billion acquisition of Biohaven Pharmaceuticals (BHVN) we remain optimistic that Big Pharma continues to hunt for bargains themselves," Wedbush analyst Andreas Argyrides wrote in a note on Thursday. GBT shares gained 7.6% on Friday.

Potential buyers of GBT include Pfizer (PFE), Novartis (NVS) and Sanofi (SNY), according to Argyrides, who has an outperform rating and $73 price targe on GBT. Global Blood (GBT) was also added to Wedbush's Best Ideas List.

GBT, which is working on treatments for hematologic diseases including sickle cell disease, may be worth about $3.45 billion, or ~$53/share (120% premium) in a potential takeout, based on the price-to-sales multiple of 13.3x Pfizer (PFE) agreed to pay for Biohaven (BHVN), Argyrides wrote.

Pfizer (PFE) may be interested in GBT given its "failures" with PF-07059013, its own hemoglobin polymerization inhibitor and rivipansel, according to Argyrides. Sanofi (SNY) may also be seen as a potential suitor given it already has a deal with GBT to develop two early-stage programs in sickle cell disease.

Another potential takeover candidate that's in the same space as Biohaven (BHVN), which has a treatment for migraines, is Impel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMPL), according to Guggenheim. Impel's Trudhesa competes with Biohaven's Nurtec ODT migraine drug.

"Trudhesa may become a target of other larger players in the space looking for a >$500MM asset (we estimate a ~$700MM peak revenue potential for Trudhesa)," Guggenheim analyst Eddie Hickman, who has a buy rating and $35 price target on IMPL, wrote in a note on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX), another commercial-stage biotech with a focus on neurological disorders, similar to Biohaven (BHVN), gained 8.5% on the Pfizer (PFE) deal news on Tuesday.