Elon Musk says Twitter accused him of violating NDA

In the ongoing tweet controversy central to the takeover of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), Elon Musk says he is now the target of the social media company's legal team.

"Twitter legal just called to complain that I violated their (non-disclosure agreement) by revealing the bot check sample size is 100!" Musk tweeted. "This actually happened."

That tweet came as part of the thread to the original tweet Friday where the Tesla (TSLA) founder said that his $44B takeover deal for Twitter (TWTR) was on hold.

That tweet sent Twitter (TWTR) shares down nearly 10%.

It also raised a great deal of speculation about Musk's desire to close the deal (he says he's still committed), him angling for a better price and his ability to finance it given the recent slide in Tesla shares.

Musk attributed the pause to his need to check on the company's estimate that spam bot and fake accounts accounted for 5% of monetizable daily active users.

In response to his original tweet, Musk replied: "To find out, my team will do a random sample of 100 followers of @twitter. I invite others to repeat the same process and see what they discover …"

When asked by a user if he didn't think about this before he made his $54.20 bid, Musk said: "I relied upon the accuracy of Twitter’s public filings."

"Any sensible random sampling process is fine," he said. "If many people independently get similar results for % of fake/spam/duplicate accounts, that will be telling. I picked 100 as the sample size number, because that is what Twitter uses to calculate <5% fake/spam/duplicate."

After that he said Twitter legal contacted him.

Musk's latest and now-pinned tweet is:

"Very important to fix your Twitter feed:

1. Tap home button.

2. Tap stars on upper right of screen.

3. Select “Latest tweets”.

You are being manipulated by the algorithm in ways you don’t realize. Easy to switch back & forth to see the difference."

His next reply: "(This message brought to you by the Illuminaughty)"