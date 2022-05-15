Carl Icahn trims Delek stake, exits Occidental, adds International Flavors & Fragrances

May 15, 2022 7:12 AM ETOXY, LNG, NWL, DK, IEP, IFFBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Carl Icahn reduces his stake in Cheniere Energy (LNG), Newell Brands (NWL), and Delek (DK) and increased holdings in Icahn Enterprises LP (IEP) in Q1, according to his 13F filing.
  • Reduces Delek (DK) to 1.34M shares from 6.98M shares, Cheniere Energy (LNG) to 9.72M shares from 16.17M shares.
  • Boosts Icahn Enterprises LP (IEP) holding to 326M shares from 257M shares at the end of 4Q21.
  • Exits only one position in the quarter. Sold 45M shares of Occidental Petroleum (OXY) during the quarter.
  • Acquires 0.64M shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF).
