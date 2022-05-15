Ford sells another 7M shares of electric-car maker Rivian
May 15, 2022 9:06 AM ET By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Ford (NYSE:F) sold an additional 7 million shares of electric-car maker Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) on Friday for about $188 million after dumping 8M shares earlier in the week following IPO lockup period expiration.
- Ford (F) sold 7 million Rivian (RIVN) shares for $26.88/share, according to a regulatory filing on Friday. Ford still owns 87 million Rivian shares.
- The latest sale comes after CNBC reported last week that Ford and another unnamed investor reportedly plan to dump up to 23M Rivian shares.