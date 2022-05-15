With equity "valuations now more attractive, equity markets so oversold and rates potentially stabilizing below 3%, stocks appear to have begun another material bear market rally," Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson says.

"After that, were main confident that lower prices are still ahead," Wilson wrote in a note Sunday. "In S&P 500 (SP500) (NYSEARCA:SPY) terms we think that level is close to 3,400, which is where both valuation and technical support lie."

The bear market will last until either valuations fall to 14-15x "that discount the kind of earnings cuts we envision, or earnings estimates get cut" or earnings estimates are cut, he said.

Wilson said Morgan Stanley is getting less pushback on its less bullish view after Q1 earnings season.

"First, while most companies handily beat consensus EPS forecasts, the bar had been lowered during the quarter more than usual. Second, the ratio of negative to positive earnings revisions spiked. Third, the quality of the earnings deteriorated as incremental operating margins rolled over for many companies and sectors, including many important large-cap technology stocks. Finally,2Q estimates for the S&P 500 came down while full-year estimates were unchanged. This effectively raises the bar for the second half of the year, which is about the time the economy will be feeling the effects of higher rates and other headwinds."

On equity risk premium, at "300bp, ERP is well below our year-end 340bp target, and is underestimating earnings risk ahead," Wilson said.

"The question is will the equity market go ahead and discount the earnings cuts we think are coming or will it require companies to formally cut guidance? Given the pervasive bearishness now and extreme oversold conditions, we could see it play out either way."

