The secular bull market that started in 2013 is entering its tenth year and the uptrend can continue for several years, according to BofA technical strategist Stephen Suttmeier.

The secular bull for the S&P 500 (SP500) (NYSEARCA:SPY) started with a breakout in April 2013 that topped the 2000 and 2007 peaks.

"The 2013 breakout from the 2000-2013 trading range is similar to the secular bull market breakouts from 1980 and 1950 that ended the trading ranges or secular bear markets from 1966-1980 and 1937, 1950, respectively," Suttmeier said. "Since these secular bull markets lasted until 2000 and 1966, or 20 and 16 years, respectively, the secular bull market from 2013 has room to run based on these past bull markets."

"We believe that the 2020 correction marked 'half time' for the current bull market and suggests that the uptrend can last into 2027 (late 2020s)."

For this year, the S&P has resistance at 5,000 and support at 4,800.

But cyclical bear markets stress test secular bull markets. A downside test level of 3,800 was successfully defended on Friday. The 200-week moving average of 3,475 is also a big test level.

Bull markets and 10-year yields

Right now the S&P is at 4,024 and the 10-year Treasury yield (TBT) (TLT).

The 1950-66 secular bull market started with low interest rates, just like the current one, and it didn't end until the 10-year hit 5%, Suttmeier said.

"The start of the 1950-1966 equity bull market coincided with the end of a 25-year downtrend and the beginning of a 36-year uptrend for the US 10-year yield."

"The start of the 1980-2000 equity bull market coincided with the end of a 36-year uptrend and the beginning of the 39-year downtrend for the US 10-year yield that may have ended in 2020."

"The secular cycles for the US 10-year yield last much longer than the secular cycles for the SPX. The 1920-1945 bond bull market (downtrend for yields) saw an equity bull market followed by an equity bear market. The 1945-1981 bond bear market (uptrend for yields) also saw an equity bull market followed by equity bear market. The 1981-2020 bond bull market saw an equity bull market, equity bear market and the first seven years of another equity bull market."

