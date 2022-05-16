Plains All American Pipeline (NASDAQ:PAA) has agreed to pay $230M to settle a class action lawsuit brought by fishermen and property owners related to a 2015 oil spill off the coast of Santa Barbara, California, officials announced on Saturday.

The company will pay $184M to those affected within the fishing industry and $46M to property owners, according to court documents, if the settlement is approved by a federal court.

Plains All American (PAA) operated 130 miles of pipeline used to transport crude oil from the Santa Barbara coast to inland refinery markets in California; it did not admit liability in the agreement, which concludes seven years of litigation.

