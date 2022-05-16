Savaria Non-GAAP EPS of C$0.10, revenue of C$183.54M

May 16, 2022 12:54 AM ETSavaria Corporation (SISXF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Savaria press release (OTCPK:SISXF): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.10.
  • Revenue of $183.54M (+63.8% Y/Y).
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $24.4M, up $7.1M or 41.2%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin stood at 13.3%, down 2.1% compared to 15.4% in Q1 2021.
  • Funds available of $127.6M to support working capital, investments and growth opportunities as of March 31, 2022.
  • Savaria expects to generate revenue in excess of $775M vs. estimated growth of 14.74% Y/Y with adjusted EBITDA in the range of $120M to $130M in fiscal 2022.
