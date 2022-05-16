Asia-Pacific stocks mixed; China stocks fall after economic numbers disappoint

Japan +0.49%. Japan data - April PPI +1.2% m/m (expected +0.8%) & +10% y/y (expected +9.4%).

China -0.32%. China data April Retail sales & Industrial production both plunge.

China coronavirus - Shanghai official says many restrictions to remain.

Hong Kong +0.06%

Australia +0.31%.

India +0.98%.

Friday on Wall Street, Dow Jones rose 466.36 points to 32,196.66, S&P 500 gained 2.39% to close at 4,023.89, while Nasdaq jumped 3.82% to 11,805.

Markets in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand are closed for a holiday.

New Zealand Services PMI (April) 51.4 (prior was 51.6).

Oil futures gave up earlier gains to fall in Asia trade. U.S. crude futures slipped 1.45% to $108.89 per barrel, while international benchmark Brent crude futures were down 1.57% at $109.80 per barrel.

U.S. futures lower. Dow Jones -0.48%; S&P 500 -0.57%; Nasdaq -0.65%.