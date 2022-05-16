Asia-Pacific stocks mixed; China stocks fall after economic numbers disappoint

May 16, 2022 1:29 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

Japan +0.49%. Japan data - April PPI +1.2% m/m (expected +0.8%) & +10% y/y (expected +9.4%).

China -0.32%. China data April Retail sales & Industrial production both plunge.

China coronavirus - Shanghai official says many restrictions to remain.

Hong Kong +0.06%

Australia +0.31%.

India +0.98%.

Friday on Wall Street, Dow Jones rose 466.36 points to 32,196.66, S&P 500 gained 2.39% to close at 4,023.89, while Nasdaq jumped 3.82% to 11,805.

Markets in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand are closed for a holiday.

New Zealand Services PMI (April) 51.4 (prior was 51.6).

Oil futures gave up earlier gains to fall in Asia trade. U.S. crude futures slipped 1.45% to $108.89 per barrel, while international benchmark Brent crude futures were down 1.57% at $109.80 per barrel.

U.S. futures lower. Dow Jones -0.48%; S&P 500 -0.57%; Nasdaq -0.65%.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.