Wix.com Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.72 misses by $0.11, revenue of $341.6M beats by $1.13M; issues Q2 and updates FY22 guidance

May 16, 2022 1:39 AM ETWix.com Ltd. (WIX)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Wix.com press release (NASDAQ:WIX): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.72 misses by $0.11.
  • Revenue of $341.6M (+13.6% Y/Y) beats by $1.13M.
  • Q1'22 total bookings of $393M, up 12% y/y and representing a two-year CAGR of 26%.
  • Total bookings on a y/y constant currency basis was $399.4 million, up 14% y/y.
  • Total non-GAAP gross margin in the first quarter of 2022 was 62%.
  • "As of today, we expect total revenue in Q2'22 to be $342 - $346 million, representing 8 - 10% y/y growth vs. estimated growth of 12.61% Y/Y; and adjusted Q2'22 revenue expected to grow 10 - 11% Y/Y.
  • For the full year 2022 we believe revenue growth will be 10 - 13% y/y vs. estimated growth of 14.39% Y/Y; and adjusted revenue growth for the full year would be 12 - 15% y/y.
  • Adopted board-approved financial plan to reach 20% FCF margins by 2025."
