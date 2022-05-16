180 Degree Capital reports Q1 results

May 16, 2022 1:50 AM ET180 Degree Capital Corp (TURN)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • 180 Degree Capital press release (NASDAQ:TURN): Q1 NAV of $9.81 per share.
  • CEO update: "We reported a +6.1% gross total return from our public and related investments in Q4 2021 versus -2.7% total return for the Russell Microcap index (RMICRO), and a +38.2% gross total return versus +19.3% total return for RMICRO for the calendar year 2021. Can I go back in time? This quarter was quite the opposite for us as our -14.8% gross total return underperformed the -7.6% total return for RMICRO. This isn’t the first time we have suffered a drawdown in the 21 quarters I have reported to you as Chief Executive Officer, nor will it likely be the last."
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.