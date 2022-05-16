180 Degree Capital reports Q1 results
May 16, 2022 1:50 AM ET180 Degree Capital Corp (TURN)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- 180 Degree Capital press release (NASDAQ:TURN): Q1 NAV of $9.81 per share.
- CEO update: "We reported a +6.1% gross total return from our public and related investments in Q4 2021 versus -2.7% total return for the Russell Microcap index (RMICRO), and a +38.2% gross total return versus +19.3% total return for RMICRO for the calendar year 2021. Can I go back in time? This quarter was quite the opposite for us as our -14.8% gross total return underperformed the -7.6% total return for RMICRO. This isn’t the first time we have suffered a drawdown in the 21 quarters I have reported to you as Chief Executive Officer, nor will it likely be the last."