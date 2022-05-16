Lassonde Industries GAAP EPS of $2.14, revenue of $509.05M beats by $122.61M
May 16, 2022 2:11 AM ETLassonde Industries Inc. (LSDAF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Lassonde Industries press release (OTC:LSDAF): Q1 GAAP EPS of $2.14.
- Revenue of $509.05M (+9.1% Y/Y) beats by $122.61M.
- In 2022, to result in operating expenses ranging between $10 million and $15 million. In addition, the initiative is supported by overall capital expenditures targeted at approximately $100 million in 2022, which represents approximately the double of historical levels.
- Lassonde expects to maintain moderate sales growth in 2022. In the second quarter of 2022, profitability will still be under pressure as the Corporation will continue to address ongoing supply chain issues, labour challenges, and continued inflationary pressures, which are particularly affecting packaging, orange concentrate and transportation costs.