Sohu.com Non-GAAP EPADS of $0.26, revenue of $193M; issues Q2 guidance

May 16, 2022 2:22 AM ETSohu.com Limited (SOHU)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Sohu.com press release (NASDAQ:SOHU): Q1 Non-GAAP EPADS of $0.26.
  • Revenue of $193M (-13.1% Y/Y).
  • Both GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin were 75%, compared with 79% in the first quarter of 2021 and 73% in the fourth quarter of 2021.

  • For the second quarter of 2022, Sohu estimates: Brand advertising revenues to be between US$22 million and US$25 million; this implies an annual decrease of 32% to 40%, and a sequential decrease of 7% to a sequential increase of 5%;

  • Online game revenues to be between US$150 million and US$160 million; this implies an annual decrease of 1% to an annual increase of 6%, and a sequential decrease of 5% to a sequential increase of 1%.

  • Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Sohu.com Limited to be between US$15 million and US$5 million; and GAAP net loss attributable to Sohu.com Limited to be between US$18 million and US$8 million.

