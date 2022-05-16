USW announces possible pact with Arconic on four-year contract
May 16, 2022 3:16 AM ETArconic Corporation (ARNC)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- The United Steelworkers said that the union has entered into a tentative agreement with Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) on a new, four-year master contract that covers about 3,400 workers at Arconic facilities in Davenport, Iowa, Alcoa, Tenn., Lafayette, Ind., And Massena, NY.
- USW District 11 Director Emil RamirezThose who presided over the talks said the tentative agreement features substantial pay and benefits improvements for all Arconic employees.
- The USW said that the proposed new contract increases wages by 20 percent during its term, maintains current health care coverage without any premium increases, improves pensions and includes additional Martin Luther King Jr. day as a holiday.
- USW committee members will now return to their local people and discuss the terms of the proposed agreement with workers to discuss it unanimously to be ratified.
