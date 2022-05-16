Elbit Systems subsidiary secures $49M contract to supply night vision systems for the U.S. Marines Corps
May 16, 2022 3:47 AM ETElbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) notifies that its US subsidiary, Elbit Systems of America LLC was awarded a delivery order valued at $49M for the supply of Squad Binocular Night Vision Goggle systems to the U.S. Marines Corps.
- The order will be executed in Roanoke, Virginia and will be supplied through September 2023.
- The additional order is part of a $249M five-year Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity contract from September 6, 2019.
- The SBNVG is a lightweight helmet-mounted system that provides superior nighttime viewing in various environments and conditions, improving warfighter situational awareness and performance.