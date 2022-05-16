European stocks retreat as global markets struggle to gain momentum
May 16, 2022 4:15 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- London -0.19%.
- Germany -0.60%. German Wholesale Prices || MoM: 2.1% (Previous 6.9%)
- France -0.64%.
- The pan-European Stoxx 600 index fell 0.38% in early deals, with construction and material stocks shedding to lead losses while telecoms bucked the downward trend to gain.
- Coming up in the session: European Central Bank speakers ahead for Monday 16 May 2022
- In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was down more than nine basis point to 2.92%.
- Germany’s 10-year yield was up more than two basis point to 0.98%.
- Britain’s 10-year yield was up more than two basis point to 1.77%.
- European futures mostly higher. FTSE -0.23%; CAC -0.39%; DAX -0.45% and EURO STOXX -0.76%.