Fresh figures out of China show how its zero-COVID policy is weighing on the country as coronavirus controls continue to bite its economy. Retail sales fell 11.1% on year in April, manufacturing slid by 4.6%, industrial output dropped 2.9%, while fixed-asset investment rose 6.8% in the January-April period (slowing from a 9.3% pace in the prior quarter). Meanwhile, the unemployment rate across China's 31 largest cities climbed to a new high of 6.7% in April as hundreds of millions of people remained under full or partial lockdowns.

Commentary: "Although COVID case numbers have declined markedly from the peak in mid-April, the unwinding of lockdowns has been extremely slow, due partly to the caution among local government officials," noted Ting Lu, chief economist of China at Nomura. "Therefore, we believe local lockdowns will still severely impact the production-end of the economy in May and view a quick turnaround as all but impossible."

The Chinese government might be thinking along similar lines as it preps a series of measures to stabilize the economy. Over the weekend, the PBOC cut mortgage base rates for new lending to first-time buyers from 4.6% to 4.4% to support one of the nation's most important economic drivers. A liquidity crisis that continues to plague China's highly leveraged real estate developers has triggered a wider property slowdown, with the ailing housing market spelling trouble for domestic growth.

Coming to an end: The strict lockdowns and containment measures can't last forever, especially when risking increasing backlash among the population. COVID-hit Shanghai just announced a gradual reopening of businesses such as shopping malls and hair salons from Monday after a drop in case numbers in the Chinese financial and manufacturing hub. That could give some hope to Chinese investors, as well as those concerned about the deep ramifications for the global supply chain.

