Vantage Towers AG reports FY results; reaffirms FY23 guidance

May 16, 2022 4:38 AM ETVantage Towers AG (VTWRF), VTAGYBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Vantage Towers AG press release (OTCPK:VTWRF): FY Revenue of €1.02B (+87.2% Y/Y).
  • Group Revenue (ex. pass through) at €1,011m in FY22, a 4.6% year-on-year growth driven mainly by other chargeable services to MNOs in addition to tenancy growth and inflation escalators.
  • Adj. EBITDAaL at €543M (+3.6% Y/Y) and EBITDAaL margin of 54%, which is in line with guidance.
  • RFCF increased by 8.0% YoY to €415m in FY22.
  • In FY22 we added 1,680 net new tenancies in total across our footprint with more than 840 noncommitted and c. 1,670 non-VF net additions, increasing the tenancy ratio by 0.04x YoY to 1.44x.
  • Outlook: In FY23, reaffirming our medium-term targets: Revenue (ex. pass through) growth of 3.0-5.0% YoY; Adj. EBITDAaL €550M-€570M EUR and RFCF of €405m-€425M.
