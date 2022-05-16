Paysafe join forces with Strive Gaming to offer payment solutions to gaming operators across North America

May 16, 2022 5:05 AM ETPaysafe Limited (PSFE), PSFE.WSBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) integrates with Strive Gaming, an advanced player account management platform to offer payment solutions to gaming operators in regulated markets across North America.
  • The alliance integrates Paysafe’s payments technology into Strive Gaming's PAM platform to provide Golden Nugget Online Gaming and its other US and Canadian iGaming clients with a full suite of traditional and alternative payment methods via a single interface with real-time reporting and analytics tools.
  • The partnership with Paysafe follows Strive Gaming’s recently unveiled collaboration with longstanding Paysafe partner Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the U.S. state of Arizona and the Canadian province of Ontario.
  • Through Paysafe, operators that adopt the Strive Gaming PAM platform will be able to offer their customers a complete range of depositing and payout options tailored to their specific preferences.
