Valneva COVID vaccine VLA2001 gets emergency use nod in UAE but EU intentions send stock spiralling down
May 16, 2022 5:20 AM ETValneva SE (VALN), INRLFBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Valneva (OTCPK:INRLF) (NASDAQ:VALN) said the United Arab Emirates (UAE) granted emergency use authorization to its inactivated, adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccine VLA2001.
- However, the French company's stock fell ~20% to €9.50 on May 16 on the Euronext Paris (Ticker: VLA) as the European Commission intends to terminate its COVID-19 vaccine deal for VLA2001.
- "This is our second approval in the Gulf countries, and we are hoping that further approvals of VLA2001 will follow elsewhere," said Valneva CEO Thomas Lingelbach.
- The vaccine received its first emergency use authorization in Bahrain, and later got a conditional marketing authorization in the U.K.