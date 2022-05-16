JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) is going hostile with a takeover attempt for discount carrier Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) after the latter rejected its $3.6B offer in favor of an existing deal with Frontier Airlines (NASDAQ:ULCC). The move will see JetBlue (JBLU) appeal directly to Spirit's (SAVE) shareholders by launching a $30 tender offer for their shares, but would be willing to pay its initial bid of $33 if Spirit comes back to the negotiating table and provides data that has been requested. Premarket: SAVE +22.4%; JBLU +2.7%; ULCC +3.2%.

Bigger picture: Both companies have previously accused each another of acting in bad faith, which has held up the discussions. "I have wondered whether blocking our deal with Frontier is, in fact, their goal," Spirit (SAVE) CEO Ted Christie announced on the company's earnings call earlier this month, saying he can't imagine getting regulatory approval for the deal when JetBlue (JBLU) faces scrutiny over an agreement with American Airlines (AAL) and overlaps in cities like Orlando and Fort Lauderdale. In response, JetBlue (JBLU) has called the concerns a "smokescreen" and pointed to historical relationships between top brass at the Spirit (SAVE) and Frontier Airlines (ULCC).

The tug of war comes amid a drive to consolidate in the budget airline sector. Any deal which would create the fifth-largest U.S. carrier after United Airlines (UAL), Delta (DAL), American (AAL) and Southwest (LUV). JetBlue (JBLU) also attempted to buy Virgin America in 2016, but lost a contest to Alaska Air Group (ALK).

Go deeper: A serious pilot shortage in the U.S. is prompting many airlines to clamber for solutions, and consolidation may be one such answer. The COVID pandemic intensifies the situation by slowing training and hiring, as well as triggering a wave of early retirements. Other ideas being considered are raising the mandatory airline pilot retirement age to 67, relaxing training programs, or reducing flight-hour requirements before joining a domestic carrier.