Wix falls 9% premarket after cutting guidance

Wix (NASDAQ:WIX) is moving sharply lower before the bell Monday after the company reined in top-line expectations.

The stock is down 9% premarket.

Wix reported mixed earnings this morning, missing on the bottom line and beating on the top.

But investors are focused on forecasts, where Q2 and 2022 revenue guidance came in below what Wall Street was expecting.

Wix now sees revenue of $342M to $346M in the second quarter, shy of the consensus of around $356M. For the full year the company expects revenue to be up 10-13% year over year, or about $1.396B to $1.434B, with consensus at $1.45B.

Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating had a Strong Sell rating on the stock going into earnings.