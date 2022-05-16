1847 Goedeker GAAP EPS of $0.06 beats by $0.02, revenue of $152.8M beats by $0.47M
May 16, 2022
- 1847 Goedeker press release (NYSE:GOED): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.06 beats by $0.02.
- Revenue of $152.8M (+23.5% Y/Y) beats by $0.47M.
- "The company reaffirms the previously articulated full-year guidance, which includes high teens to low 20s net sales growth for fiscal year 2022 relative to the company’s combined proforma net sales for fiscal year 2021. The company continues to expect its gross margins and adjusted EBITDA margins to be relatively flat to 2021 combined proforma results, which were 23.3% and 9.0%, respectively. The Company will continue to assess the sustained supply chain disruptions, significant inflation and geopolitical uncertainty, and will refine the outlook over the course of the year if these macroeconomic headwinds ease."