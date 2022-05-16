Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) said new data from a late stage study of its multiple myeloma therapy Sarclisa, in combination with other drugs, showed reducing the risk of disease getting worse by a median of nearly three years.

The phase 3 trial, dubbed IKEMA, evaluating Sarclisa (isatuximab) in combination with chemotherapy carfilzomib and corticosteroid dexamethasone (Kd) showed a median progression free survival (mPFS) of 35.7 months, compared to 19.2 months in patients treated with Kd alone.

PFS is the length of time a patient lives with the disease without it getting worse.

The study enrolled 302 patients with relapsed multiple myeloma in 69 centers spanning 16 countries.

The French drugmaker said the results showed the longest mPFS on a proteasome inhibitor backbone in patients who relapsed after a prior therapy, including lenalidomide, which sold as Revlimid by Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Sanofi added that a further analysis, following U.S. Food and Drug Administration's recommendations on censoring rules, showed mPFS increased to 41.7 months from 20.8 months with Sarclisa combo therapy.

The company said time to next treatment for patients treated with Sarclisa combo therapy was 44.9 months, compared to 25 months for those treated with Kd alone.

Sanofi said treatment emergent adverse events (TEAEs) of ≥ Grade 3 were reported in 83.6% of patients receiving Sarclisa combination therapy and in 73% of those treated with Kd alone. Serious TEAEs were higher in the Sarclisa combo arm, compared to Kd alone (70.1% versus 59.8%). No difference was seen after exposure adjustment.

The company noted that the safety of Sarclisa seen in this analysis were consistent with the safety profile of the drug in other trials, and no new safety signals were seen.

"To observe progression free survival of more than three years in patients with relapsed multiple myeloma when Sarclisa was added to a proteasome inhibitor backbone of therapy is unprecedented and reinforces our confidence in Sarclisa as a potential best in class anti-CD38 antibody," said Peter Adamson, global head of Oncology Clinical Development and Pediatric Innovation at Sanofi (SNY).

Multiple Myeloma is type of a cancer which forms in a plasma cell, a type of white blood cell.