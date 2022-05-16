Akari Therapeutics net loss of $17.4M
- Akari Therapeutics press release (NASDAQ:AKTX): FY Net loss of $17.4M.
- Cash of approximately $9.4M.
- “During the last twelve months, Akari has advanced nomacopan pre-clinical and clinical development programs, including three focus areas of autoimmune skin diseases, thrombotic microangiopathies, and progressive retinal diseases,” said Rachelle Jacques, President and CEO of Akari Therapeutics. “Broad and deep research and development work is producing compelling science in diseases with complex pathologies and is providing the foundation for next steps in the development of bispecific recombinant nomacopan. Late-stage programs in pediatric HSCT-TMA and BP are active and advancing in Part A clinical studies, which will inform the pivotal Part B studies that will be the basis for potential regulatory submissions in the U.S. and Europe.”