U.S. Well Services GAAP EPS of -$0.45 misses by $0.20, revenue of $41.15M beats by $1.75M
May 16, 2022 6:23 AM ETU.S. Well Services, Inc. (USWS)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- U.S. Well Services press release (NASDAQ:USWS): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.45 misses by $0.20.
- Revenue of $41.15M (-46.1% Y/Y) beats by $1.75M.
- Outlook: The Company believes that significant operational challenges will persist throughout the remainder of 2022. Shortages of experienced personnel and critical materials, coupled with inflation across multiple areas of the supply chain will continue to impact activity and profitability levels. U.S. Well Services is aggressively working to attract and retain the best talent in the industry, and is partnering with suppliers to ensure appropriate management of costs and lead-times for key items. The Company expects to deploy its first newbuild Nyx Clean Fleet® in the second quarter of 2022 and anticipates taking delivery of its next three newbuild Nyx Clean Fleets® by mid Q4 2022. We expect to average 6 to 7 active fleets for Q2 2022.
- Shares +6.5% PM.