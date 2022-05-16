Clear Secure Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.03 beats by $0.05, revenue of $90.54M beats by $2.23M
May 16, 2022 6:36 AM ETClear Secure, Inc. (YOU)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Clear Secure press release (NYSE:YOU): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.03 beats by $0.05.
- Revenue of $90.54M (+79.1% Y/Y) beats by $2.23M.
- Total bookings of $107.8M were up 73.5%.
- "Our first quarter 2022 results and second quarter 2022 guidance reflect broad-based strength across business lines. We remain bullish on the travel recovery as there is significant pent-up demand for experiences such as travel. March was our best CLEAR Plus enrollment month on record and that strength has continued into Q2."
- The company expects 2Q22 revenue of $99M-$101M vs. consensus of $93.92M and Total Bookings of $110M-114M.