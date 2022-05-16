Adani to acquire Holcim's India business

May 16, 2022 6:39 AM ETHolcim Ltd (HCMLY)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Holcim (OTCPK:HCMLY) signed a binding agreement for the Adani to acquire its business in India, comprising its 63.11% stake in Ambuja Cement, which owns a 50.05% interest in ACC, as well as its 4.48% direct stake in ACC.
  • The corresponding offer share prices of INR 385 for Ambuja Cement and INR 2,300 for ACC translate into cash proceeds of CHF 6.4B for Holcim.
  • Since entering India in 2005, Holcim has established a track record of sustainable value creation with strategic investments ranging from new best-in-class plants to green technologies such as heat recovery systems.
  • "In the last 12 months, we have invested CHF 5B in Solutions & Products as a new growth engine for the company, while continuously pursuing bolt-ons in aggregates and ready-mix concrete," CEO Jan Jenisch commented.
  • The transaction is expected to close in 2H22.
