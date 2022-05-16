Warby Parker Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.30 misses by $0.26, revenue of $153.22M misses by $0.86M
May 16, 2022 6:46 AM ETWarby Parker Inc. (WRBY)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Warby Parker press release (NYSE:WRBY): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.30 misses by $0.26.
- Revenue of $153.22M (+10.3% Y/Y) misses by $0.86M.
2022 Outlook: For the full year 2022, Warby Parker is reiterating its outlook and still expects:
- Net revenue of $650 to $660 million vs consensus of $656.95M, representing growth of 20% to 22% versus full year 2021. This outlook includes the impact of approximately $15 million in lost sales, or 3 percentage points of growth, related to the disruption caused by Omicron to the start of the year.
- Adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 5.6% to 6.6%.
- 40 new store openings bringing total store count to 201.