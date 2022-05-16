Warby Parker Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.30 misses by $0.26, revenue of $153.22M misses by $0.86M

May 16, 2022 6:46 AM ETWarby Parker Inc. (WRBY)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Warby Parker press release (NYSE:WRBY): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.30 misses by $0.26.
  • Revenue of $153.22M (+10.3% Y/Y) misses by $0.86M.

  • 2022 Outlook: For the full year 2022, Warby Parker is reiterating its outlook and still expects:

  • Net revenue of $650 to $660 million vs consensus of $656.95M, representing growth of 20% to 22% versus full year 2021. This outlook includes the impact of approximately $15 million in lost sales, or 3 percentage points of growth, related to the disruption caused by Omicron to the start of the year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 5.6% to 6.6%.
  • 40 new store openings bringing total store count to 201.
    To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
    Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
    If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.