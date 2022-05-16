Biolase regains compliance with Nasdaq minimum bid price requirement

May 16, 2022 6:47 AM ETBIOLASE, Inc. (BIOL)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Biolase (NASDAQ:BIOL) received notice from the Nasdaq Stock on May 13 that it has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing.
  • The company is now in compliance with all applicable listing standards and will continue to be listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market.
  • In May 2021, it was not in compliance with the minimum bid price rule.
  • On Apr.28, 2022, the company announced that it had effected a 1-for-25 reverse stock split and it would commence trading on a split-adjusted basis from Apr.29.
