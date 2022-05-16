PhaseBio to seek FDA approval for clotting agent in 4Q 2022
May 16, 2022 6:50 AM ETPhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PHAS)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- The clinical-stage biotech PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) announced on Monday its plans to submit the U.S. marketing application for the company’s experimental clotting agent bentracimab in 4Q 2022.
- Following a Pre-BLA Meeting conducted in early April, the company has received formal written minutes from the FDA. It suggests the agency’s willingness to accept a Biologics License Application (BLA) for bentracimab potentially supporting a label with both surgical and uncontrolled bleeding indications, the company said.
- A human monoclonal antibody, bentracimab is currently undergoing a global Phase 3 trial named REVERSE-IT to evaluate its effect in the reversal of antiplatelet effects of cardiovascular therapy ticagrelor in patients with bleeding or who require urgent surgery or invasive procedure.
- The company has completed the enrollment of the surgical patients and 35 uncontrolled bleeding patients in the REVERSE-IT, PhaseBio (PHAS) added.
Read more on complete Phase 2 data for bentracimab as disclosed by the company at a medical event last month.