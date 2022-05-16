McDonald's announces exit from Russia, expects to book charges of $1.2B to $14B

After serving for more than 30 years, McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) plans to exit the Russian market, after Ukraine's invasion.

The fast food giant has initiated a process to sell its entore portfolio of Russian business to a local buyer following its announcement on March 8, 2022 to temporarily closed restaurants in Russia and paused operations in the market.

FY2022 Outlook Update: The company expects to book a charge of approximately $1.2B-1.4B to write off its net investment in the market and recognize significant foreign currency translation losses previously recorded in shareholders' equity; Expects operating margin to be in the 40% range as a result of the charge for Russia and adjusted operating margin to be in the mid-40% range; Net restaurant unit expansion will contribute about 1.5% to 2022 Systemwide sales growth in constant currencies; over 1,300 net restaurant additions in 2022; Capital expenditures to be approximately $2.1B to $2.3B.

