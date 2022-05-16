Nasdaq, S&P, Dow futures fall as global growth worries rise

Stock index futures point to a lower open Monday as bulls look to snap a six-week streak of broad market losses.

Nasdaq 100 futures (NDX:IND) -0.6%, S&P futures (SPX) -0.4% and Dow (INDU) -0.2% futures are lower.

The 10-year Treasury yield is flat at 2.93% and the 2-year is up 1 basis point to 2.61%.

China's zero-COVID policy hit economic activity in April hard. That is raising concerns about further supply change down in the coming months.

"Covid restrictions weakened China's April industrial production and retail sales data," UBS' Paul Donovan wrote. "The restrictions are not doing as much damage as lockdowns, of course. The largest drag on production was autos; while China does export cars, this is a relatively small part of trade. Damage to electronic production is more globally significant - the question is whether inventories will allow exports to keep growing (as they have been), or insure supply chains during the temporary disruption."

"The retail sales data reflects the restrictions' bias to domestic activity, and the fact that consumers are relying on savings to meet living expenses. Rebuilding savings may be a drag on domestic consumption after restrictions ease. So far the Chinese government’s policy response is focused more on infrastructure than on direct consumer assistance."

Goldman Sachs cut its outlook for U.S. 2022 GDP to 2.4% from 2.6%. While Goldman's baseline is still for no recession in 2022, if one appears it sees the S&P dropping to 3,600.

Morgan Stanley says a bear market rally is already undeway, but then the slide will continue to S&P 3,400.

On the M&A front, JetBlue is going hostile with its move to acquire Spirit.