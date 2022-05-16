Protalix BioTherapeutics GAAP EPS of -$0.05, revenue of $16.09M
May 16, 2022 6:53 AM ETProtalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (PLX)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Protalix BioTherapeutics press release (NYSE:PLX): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.05.
- Revenue of $16.09M (+42.1% Y/Y).
- CEO comment: "The announcement of compelling results from both the BRIGHT and BALANCE phase III trials marks a significant milestone, as we have now completed three phase III studies supporting the planned BLA resubmission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration later this year. As we work toward potential approval and commercialization, we remain focused on our mission of bringing this important treatment option to patients with Fabry disease, while continuing to advance our early stage pipeline. We are grateful for the unwavering dedication of Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A, or Chiesi, our development and commercialization partner, and our other external partners and team members and look forward to building on our momentum throughout the rest of 2022."