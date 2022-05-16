ATAI Life Sciences GAAP EPS of -$0.24 in-line
May 16, 2022 6:57 AM ETAtai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- ATAI Life Sciences press release (NASDAQ:ATAI): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.24 in-line.
- Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $335M.
- “We made great progress in the first quarter on our mission to achieve clinically meaningful behavioral change in people living with mental health disorders – seeing strong momentum across our three strategic pillars. We dosed the first subject in our Phase 1 KUR-101 trial and launched our fourth drug discovery program, Invyxis. In addition, we initiated a usability study of Psyber in patients receiving ketamine treatment, further advancing our ongoing digital support programs,” said Florian Brand, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder of atai.