ATAI Life Sciences GAAP EPS of -$0.24 in-line

May 16, 2022 6:57 AM ETAtai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • ATAI Life Sciences press release (NASDAQ:ATAI): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.24 in-line.
  • Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $335M.
  • “We made great progress in the first quarter on our mission to achieve clinically meaningful behavioral change in people living with mental health disorders – seeing strong momentum across our three strategic pillars. We dosed the first subject in our Phase 1 KUR-101 trial and launched our fourth drug discovery program, Invyxis. In addition, we initiated a usability study of Psyber in patients receiving ketamine treatment, further advancing our ongoing digital support programs,” said Florian Brand, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder of atai.
