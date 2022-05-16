Warby Parker gains slightly after earnings, confident outlook

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) reported revenue growth of 10.3% in Q1 to $153.2M. Revenue during the quarter was negatively impacted by approximately $15.0M in estimated lost sales due to the Omicron variant, with disruption heightened in the last weeks of December and continuing into Q1.

The eyeglass retailer said active customers were up 18.0% to 2.23M compared to a year ago and average revenue per customer increased 11.2% year over year to $249. Warby Parker (WRBY) also opened eight new retail stores during the quarter.

Gross margin fell to 58.5% from 60.3% a year ago. The decline in gross margin was primarily driven by the increased penetration of contact lenses, which carry lower gross margins than eyeglasses, reflecting Warby Parker’s strategy to grow its contact lens offering, and a benefit of 25 basis points related to a tariff rebate received in Q1, partially offset by the scaling of progressive lenses and leverage from the company’s in-house optical laboratory network.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter came in at $0.8M.

Looking ahead, Warby Parker (WRBY) see full-year revenue of $650M to $660M vs. $657M consensus. 40 new store openings are anticipated. "For the rest of the year, we look forward to seeing our store fleet return to pre-pandemic productivity levels while also realizing the benefits from the 35 new stores we opened in 2021, in turn driving accelerating revenue growth and profitability," said CFO Steve Miller.

Shares of Warby Parker (WRBY) rose 0.57% premarket to $17.54 after the Q1 earnings report.