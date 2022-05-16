monday.com Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.96 beats by $0.05, revenue of $108.5M beats by $7.19M

May 16, 2022 7:03 AM ETmonday.com Ltd. (MNDY)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • monday.com press release (NASDAQ:MNDY): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.96 beats by $0.05.
  • Revenue of $108.5M (+84.0% Y/Y) beats by $7.19M.

  • Financial Outlook:

  • For the second quarter of the fiscal year 2022, monday.com currently expects:

  • Total revenue of $117 million to $119 million vs consensus of $110.88M, representing year-over-year growth of 66% to 69%.
  • Non-GAAP operating loss of $35 million to $33 million and negative operating margin of 30% to 28%.

  • For the full year 2022, monday.com now expects:

    • Total revenue of $488 million to $492 million vs consensus of $474.91M, representing year-over-year growth of 58% to 60%.
    • Non-GAAP operating loss of $139 million to $135 million and negative operating margin of 28% to 27%.
      To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
      Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
      If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.