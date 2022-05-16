monday.com Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.96 beats by $0.05, revenue of $108.5M beats by $7.19M
May 16, 2022 7:03 AM ETmonday.com Ltd. (MNDY)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- monday.com press release (NASDAQ:MNDY): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.96 beats by $0.05.
- Revenue of $108.5M (+84.0% Y/Y) beats by $7.19M.
Financial Outlook:
For the second quarter of the fiscal year 2022, monday.com currently expects:
- Total revenue of $117 million to $119 million vs consensus of $110.88M, representing year-over-year growth of 66% to 69%.
- Non-GAAP operating loss of $35 million to $33 million and negative operating margin of 30% to 28%.
For the full year 2022, monday.com now expects:
- Total revenue of $488 million to $492 million vs consensus of $474.91M, representing year-over-year growth of 58% to 60%.
- Non-GAAP operating loss of $139 million to $135 million and negative operating margin of 28% to 27%.