Passage Bio GAAP EPS of -$0.79 beats by $0.09
May 16, 2022 7:03 AM ETPassage Bio, Inc. (PASG)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Passage Bio press release (NASDAQ:PASG): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.79 beats by $0.09.
- Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $267.1M.
- “We are thrilled to have recently submitted an IND for PBML04 in metachromatic leukodystrophy, our third rare, pediatric, lysosomal storage disorder program,” Dr. Goldsmith added. “We also recently completed prioritization of our additional pipeline programs as part of our strategic initiatives to extend our cash runway into the second quarter of 2024 and look forward to continuing to advance our programs in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Huntington’s Disease and our ongoing exploratory research programs in Alzheimer’s Disease and temporal lobe epilepsy. Rights to our programs for Canavan disease, Charcot-Marie-Tooth Type 2A and Parkinson’s disease have been returned to the University of Pennsylvania allowing for the future development of these programs. We remain deeply committed to our mission of developing transformative therapies for people with devastating CNS disorders.”