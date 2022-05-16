Diamondback Energy to buy Rattler Midstream in all-stock deal

May 16, 2022 7:04 AM ETDiamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG), RTLRBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment

steel long pipes in crude oil factory during sunset

kodda/iStock via Getty Images

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) +15.1% pre-market on Monday after Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) agreed to acquire all Rattler common units it does not already own.

Under the deal terms, Rattler (RTLR) unitholders would receive 0.113 per common share Diamondback (FANG) in exchange for each Rattler common unit owned, an exchange ratio that implies a 17.3% premium for Rattler based on the May 13 closing price.

"The energy landscape has transformed dramatically since Rattler was taken public in 2019, and we believe this agreement to merge companies is in the best interests of both Diamondback and Rattler stakeholders," Diamondback (FANG) and Rattler (RTLR) CEO Travis Stice said.

Diamondback Energy (FANG) recently reported better than expected Q1 earnings and raised its base dividend.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.