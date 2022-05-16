GameStop picks ex-Kohl's executive for COO role

May 16, 2022

  • GameStop (NYSE:GME) appointed Nir Patel to COO role, effective May 31; he has 20+ years of experience in operations, merchandising, supply chain, and retail and store operations.
  • Most recently, he was CEO at Belk, a privately-owned national retailer with 300+ stores across 16 states; he has also served as at Kohl's and Lands' End after commencing his career at Target and Gap.
  • In early April, the company indicated that it will ask holders to approve an increase in the number of authorized shares at its upcoming annual meeting so it can implement a stock split.
