BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics GAAP EPS of -$0.15 misses by $0.02
May 16, 2022 7:08 AM ETBrainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics press release (NASDAQ:BCLI): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.15 misses by $0.02.
- "We remain firmly committed to addressing the urgent needs of ALS patients by working expeditiously towards our goal of enabling broad access to NurOwn®," said Chaim Lebovits, Chief Executive Officer. "Our efforts here are bolstered by peer-reviewed Phase 3 data that provide evidence of NurOwn's greater treatment effects for ALS patients with less advanced disease, and by our ongoing interactions with the broader physician and patient community. These have allowed us to gain valuable perspective from the world's most prominent thought leaders as we seek NurOwn's optimal path forward. Looking ahead, we will continue to leverage expert feedback as we work with the regulatory authorities to enable NurOwn's advancement. We believe our strong clinical and biomarker data and highly talented leadership team has us poised for sustained success."