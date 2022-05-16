Voyager Digital GAAP EPS of -$0.36 misses by $0.24, revenue of $102.7M beats by $2.53M

May 16, 2022 7:24 AM ETVoyager Digital Ltd. (VYGVF)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor7 Comments
  • Voyager Digital press release (OTCQX:VYGVF): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.36 misses by $0.24.
  • Revenue of $102.7M (+69.9% Y/Y) beats by $2.53M.
  • Operating loss is $43.0 million for the quarter vs an income of $29.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.
  • Total verified users on the platform stand at 3.5 million, up 9% from 3.2 million at the quarter ended December 31, 2021.
  • Total funded accounts reached 1,190,000 as of March 31, 2022, up 11% from 1,074,000 at the quarter ended December 31, 2021.
  • Total Assets on Platform decreased to $5.8 billion from $6.0 billion at December 31, 2021.
