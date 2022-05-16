Sun Country Airlines is a top SMID pick at Evercore ISI

Sun Country Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:SNCY) is named one of Evercore ISI's Best SMID Core Ideas.

The firm said Sun Country’s (SNCY) flexible capacity planning, complementary segments, clean balance sheet and scale sweet spot for growth position the company well to deliver attractive earnings growth to recovery and beyond.

Sun Country is also noted to be in a very attractive phase of its growth curve.

"On the passenger side of the business, the company plans to increase from 38 aircraft at the end of this year to 50 shells by 2023. Finding profitable, productive homes for ~6 to 8 aircraft per year is very manageable in our view."

The recent four-year pilot agreement inked by SNCY also increased Evercore's conviction in the growth plan. The cost outlook from the carrier was also better than initial estimates despite the new pilot agreement and slightly lower 2022 capacity. Looking ahead, Sun Country (SNCY) is seen well positioned to win expansion business at Amazon over time.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on Sun Country moved to Hold from Sell in April.