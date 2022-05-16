Mind Medicine GAAP EPS of -$0.04 beats by $0.01
May 16, 2022
- Mind Medicine press release (NASDAQ:MNMD): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.04 beats by $0.01.
- "The outset of 2022 was marked by significant progress across all aspects of the company that propelled our business forward, as we continued to advance and de-risk our three lead product candidates: MM-120 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder, MM-402 for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder, and MM-110 for the management of opioid use disorder," said Robert Barrow, Chief Executive Officer and Director of MindMed. "We anticipate multiple upcoming catalysts and further growth across our drug development pipeline as well as our enabling technologies. We look forward to building on this momentum and believe we are well positioned to deliver on the therapeutic potential of psychedelics and other novel targets to transform the treatment of brain health disorders."