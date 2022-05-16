NeoGenomics names interim CEO
- NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) appointed Lynn Tetrault, Esq., current Executive Chair and Principal Executive Officer, as board chair and interim CEO, effective May 12.
- Ms. Tetrault has been serving as Executive Chair since March when the CEO agreed to step down.
- "With Lynn serving as Interim CEO, we can streamline the management structure as we continue to execute our operational plans and create long-term value for all our shareholders. The external search for a new CEO is advancing well and is on track with our expectations," Lead Independent Director Michael Kelly commented.
- The company also announced that Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer, Douglas Brown will be leaving the company on May 27th to pursue other interests.