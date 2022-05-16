AcelRx Pharmaceuticals GAAP EPS of -$0.06 in-line, revenue of $0.44M misses by $0.11M
May 16, 2022 7:33 AM ETAcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACRX)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals press release (NASDAQ:ACRX): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.06 in-line.
- Revenue of $0.44M (-13.7% Y/Y) misses by $0.11M.
- CEO comment: "Accordingly, we are aligning our cost structure to concentrate on our recently expanded development pipeline, which now includes our nafamostat portfolio and our pre-filled syringes. We believe these product candidates will provide multiple value-creating catalysts in the near-term, with two planned NDA submissions for the pre-filled syringes in 2022 and a potential emergency use authorization for Niyad in 2023. The reorganization of our corporate structure will drive shareholder value by extending our cash runway allowing us to continue progressing these development programs, remain focused on procedural suite sales and pursue further upside with a partner for DSUVIA."