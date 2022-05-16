Orbital Energy GAAP EPS of -$0.45 misses by $0.39, revenue of $70.25M misses by $0.24M
May 16, 2022 7:35 AM ETOrbital Energy Group, Inc. (OEG)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Orbital Energy press release (NASDAQ:OEG): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.45 misses by $0.39.
- Revenue of $70.25M (+1154.5% Y/Y) misses by $0.24M.
- Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations was a positive $3.8 million compared to a loss of $1.2 million in the prior quarter and a loss of $9.6 million in the first quarter of 2021;
Full Year 2022 Outlook: The Company expects full year consolidated revenue to be in the range of $375M to $425M vs consensus of $330.88M and adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $38M to $43M. This reflects year-over-year revenue growth of 382% and an improvement of $67.5 million in Adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2022 compared to 2021 from the midpoint of the Company's guidance. This revenue growth and improvement in adjusted EBITDA is expected to be led by strong double-digit organic growth in the Company's electric power and telecommunications segments largely due to projects under contract and the unprecedented demand for the Company's services in these segments.
- Shares +10.95% PM.