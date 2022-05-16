AstraZeneca, Proteros expand collaboration on epigenetic drugs for cancer
May 16, 2022 7:37 AM ETAstraZeneca PLC (AZN)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Germany-based Proteros biostructures expanded its collaboration with AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) for discovering and developing novel epigenetic drugs.
- Under the agreement, Proteros will receive research funding and will be eligible for success-based research, development, and commercial milestone payments of up to $75M plus royalties on annual net sales.
- The companies said the collaboration combines Proteros' expertise in identifying inhibitors with novel binding mechanisms for technically challenging drug targets with AstraZeneca's experience in the discovery and development of cancer drugs.
- The new multi-year agreement builds on an ongoing collaboration announced in June 2021, to include the development of small molecule inhibitors targeting a second cancer-associated epigenetic protein.
- "The expansion of our agreement with AstraZeneca with an additional drug discovery program reflects our successful ongoing collaboration to identify selective inhibitors for notoriously challenging disease targets,” said Proteros CEO Torsten Neuefeind.